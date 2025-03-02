Left Menu

Judicial Clash: Trump's Controversial Firing of Whistleblower Misstep

A federal judge ruled that President Trump's dismissal of the federal watchdog chief was illegal, challenging presidential power. U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson defended Hampton Dellinger's position as Special Counsel, highlighting statutory protection for whistleblowers. The Justice Department, disputing the ruling, intends to appeal, advancing the case to higher courts.

Updated: 02-03-2025 08:00 IST | Created: 02-03-2025 08:00 IST
A U.S. judge ruled on Saturday that President Donald Trump's dismissal of a federal watchdog agency head was illegal. This case poses an early challenge to presidential authority that may reach the U.S. Supreme Court. Previously, U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson had allowed Hampton Dellinger, head of the Office of Special Counsel, which protects whistleblowers, to remain in his role pending a decision.

In her Saturday ruling, Jackson argued that allowing Trump's dismissal would enable him to intimidate executive branch officials to serve his interests. The Justice Department announced plans to appeal Jackson's decision to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia.

Dellinger, appointed by President Joe Biden, expressed gratitude for the court's recognition of his position's legal safeguards. He emphasized ongoing efforts to protect federal employees and whistleblowers from unlawful actions. The Trump administration claims that the order hindering Dellinger's removal infringes on Trump's authority over his administration's officials.

(With inputs from agencies.)

