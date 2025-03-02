Left Menu

Trump's Positive Stance Brightens Prospects for Chagos Islands Deal

Mauritian Prime Minister Navin Ramgoolam expressed optimism after U.S. President Donald Trump signaled support for a U.S.-UK deal on the Chagos Islands' future. The agreement involves Britain ceding sovereignty to Mauritius while maintaining a base on Diego Garcia. Trump discussed the deal with UK's Prime Minister, Keir Starmer, indicating a favorable outcome.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-03-2025 13:00 IST | Created: 02-03-2025 13:00 IST
Trump's Positive Stance Brightens Prospects for Chagos Islands Deal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Mauritius' Prime Minister Navin Ramgoolam has expressed optimism regarding the latest signals from U.S. President Donald Trump, suggesting Washington might endorse an agreement concerning the strategic military base's future in the Chagos Islands.

In October, Britain agreed to cede sovereignty of the Chagos Islands to Mauritius, maintaining military control over Diego Garcia via a 99-year lease. This arrangement, initially supported by former President Joe Biden, faced uncertainties under President Trump's re-administration, prompting Ramgoolam to voice his concerns.

During a meeting with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer at the White House, Trump expressed his support for the deal. This development has reignited hopes for a resolution, as Trump indicated a favorable stance, stating, "I think we'll be inclined to go along with your country." The deal awaits a final review by the Trump administration before its conclusion.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New FAA Rules Disrupt Flights Amid Presidential Helicopter Operations

New FAA Rules Disrupt Flights Amid Presidential Helicopter Operations

 Global
2
Clash at the White House: Zelenskiy and Trump's Fiery Encounter

Clash at the White House: Zelenskiy and Trump's Fiery Encounter

 Global
3
Uruguayan Midfielder Nicolas Fonseca Unfazed by Car Theft Incident

Uruguayan Midfielder Nicolas Fonseca Unfazed by Car Theft Incident

 Global
4
Unexpected Retirement: Lt. Gen. Telita Crosland Leaves U.S. Army

Unexpected Retirement: Lt. Gen. Telita Crosland Leaves U.S. Army

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s AI takeover: The next global powerhouse in artificial intelligence

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025