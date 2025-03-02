Trump's Positive Stance Brightens Prospects for Chagos Islands Deal

Mauritius' Prime Minister Navin Ramgoolam has expressed optimism regarding the latest signals from U.S. President Donald Trump, suggesting Washington might endorse an agreement concerning the strategic military base's future in the Chagos Islands.

In October, Britain agreed to cede sovereignty of the Chagos Islands to Mauritius, maintaining military control over Diego Garcia via a 99-year lease. This arrangement, initially supported by former President Joe Biden, faced uncertainties under President Trump's re-administration, prompting Ramgoolam to voice his concerns.

During a meeting with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer at the White House, Trump expressed his support for the deal. This development has reignited hopes for a resolution, as Trump indicated a favorable stance, stating, "I think we'll be inclined to go along with your country." The deal awaits a final review by the Trump administration before its conclusion.

(With inputs from agencies.)