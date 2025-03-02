Wealth Disclosure: Ex-PM Ismail Sabri Under Scrutiny

Malaysia's former leader, Ismail Sabri Yaakob, is at the center of a high-profile investigation concerning corruption and money laundering, according to the country's Anti-Corruption Commission.

In an unfolding probe involving over $40 million in assets allegedly linked to his tenure, Ismail Sabri has complied by declaring his wealth.

The investigation shines a light on government spending during his administration, with officials seizing significant amounts of cash and gold in related raids.

(With inputs from agencies.)