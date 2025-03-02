Left Menu

Wealth Disclosure: Ex-PM Ismail Sabri Under Scrutiny

Malaysia's former Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob is under investigation for corruption and money laundering. Nearly $40 million in assets linked to him have been seized, and he has submitted a wealth declaration. Authorities have detained four officials and seized cash and gold during related raids.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-03-2025 17:10 IST | Created: 02-03-2025 17:10 IST
Wealth Disclosure: Ex-PM Ismail Sabri Under Scrutiny

Malaysia's former leader, Ismail Sabri Yaakob, is at the center of a high-profile investigation concerning corruption and money laundering, according to the country's Anti-Corruption Commission.

In an unfolding probe involving over $40 million in assets allegedly linked to his tenure, Ismail Sabri has complied by declaring his wealth.

The investigation shines a light on government spending during his administration, with officials seizing significant amounts of cash and gold in related raids.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New FAA Rules Disrupt Flights Amid Presidential Helicopter Operations

New FAA Rules Disrupt Flights Amid Presidential Helicopter Operations

 Global
2
Clash at the White House: Zelenskiy and Trump's Fiery Encounter

Clash at the White House: Zelenskiy and Trump's Fiery Encounter

 Global
3
Uruguayan Midfielder Nicolas Fonseca Unfazed by Car Theft Incident

Uruguayan Midfielder Nicolas Fonseca Unfazed by Car Theft Incident

 Global
4
Unexpected Retirement: Lt. Gen. Telita Crosland Leaves U.S. Army

Unexpected Retirement: Lt. Gen. Telita Crosland Leaves U.S. Army

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s AI takeover: The next global powerhouse in artificial intelligence

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025