Wealth Disclosure: Ex-PM Ismail Sabri Under Scrutiny

Malaysia's former leader, Ismail Sabri Yaakob, is at the center of a high-profile investigation concerning corruption and money laundering, according to the country's Anti-Corruption Commission.
In an unfolding probe involving over $40 million in assets allegedly linked to his tenure, Ismail Sabri has complied by declaring his wealth.
The investigation shines a light on government spending during his administration, with officials seizing significant amounts of cash and gold in related raids.
