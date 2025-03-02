Starmer Stands Firm Amid Calls to Cancel Trump's State Visit

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Sunday dismissed growing calls to cancel a planned state visit for U.S. President Donald Trump, following Trump's contentious confrontation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy. Despite opposition, Starmer emphasized the importance of maintaining transatlantic relations to ensure peace in Europe.

While addressing critiques from British politicians, including the Scottish National Party leader, Starmer explained that focusing on European diplomacy should take precedence over internal political disagreements. He expressed hope that the ceremonial visit could lead to a firm U.S. commitment to safeguard Ukraine, should a peace deal with Russia be achieved.

This potential state visit, extended by King Charles at Starmer's meeting with Trump, marks a significant diplomatic gesture. If it proceeds, Trump would become the first elected political leader to receive two state visits from a British monarch, highlighting the government's strategic use of royal invitations to fortify international relations.

