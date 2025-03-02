Left Menu

Starmer Stands Firm Amid Calls to Cancel Trump's State Visit

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer dismissed calls to cancel a state visit for President Trump after Trump's contentious exchange with Ukraine's Zelenskiy. While some politicians want the offer withdrawn, Starmer believes maintaining diplomacy is crucial for European peace. The visit aims to secure U.S. support for Ukraine amidst tensions with Russia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-03-2025 18:18 IST | Created: 02-03-2025 18:18 IST
Starmer Stands Firm Amid Calls to Cancel Trump's State Visit

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Sunday dismissed growing calls to cancel a planned state visit for U.S. President Donald Trump, following Trump's contentious confrontation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy. Despite opposition, Starmer emphasized the importance of maintaining transatlantic relations to ensure peace in Europe.

While addressing critiques from British politicians, including the Scottish National Party leader, Starmer explained that focusing on European diplomacy should take precedence over internal political disagreements. He expressed hope that the ceremonial visit could lead to a firm U.S. commitment to safeguard Ukraine, should a peace deal with Russia be achieved.

This potential state visit, extended by King Charles at Starmer's meeting with Trump, marks a significant diplomatic gesture. If it proceeds, Trump would become the first elected political leader to receive two state visits from a British monarch, highlighting the government's strategic use of royal invitations to fortify international relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New FAA Rules Disrupt Flights Amid Presidential Helicopter Operations

New FAA Rules Disrupt Flights Amid Presidential Helicopter Operations

 Global
2
Clash at the White House: Zelenskiy and Trump's Fiery Encounter

Clash at the White House: Zelenskiy and Trump's Fiery Encounter

 Global
3
Uruguayan Midfielder Nicolas Fonseca Unfazed by Car Theft Incident

Uruguayan Midfielder Nicolas Fonseca Unfazed by Car Theft Incident

 Global
4
Unexpected Retirement: Lt. Gen. Telita Crosland Leaves U.S. Army

Unexpected Retirement: Lt. Gen. Telita Crosland Leaves U.S. Army

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s AI takeover: The next global powerhouse in artificial intelligence

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025