Egypt's Strategic Gaza Reconstruction Plan Sets Stage for Diplomatic Push

At a pivotal moment for the Middle East, Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty revealed a comprehensive reconstruction plan for Gaza, intended to preserve Palestinian territory and counter President Trump's recent proposal. This plan is set to be unveiled at an emergency Arab summit on March 4, amid regional efforts to form a counter-strategy.

Abdelatty stressed that the Egyptian initiative would not solely rely on regional support but would also seek broader international backing and funding. The foreign minister highlighted Europe's crucial role, particularly in economically rebuilding the conflict-stricken enclave, and expressed confidence in garnering international cooperation.

In the wake of the January ceasefire agreement, Abdelatty confirmed Egypt's persistent diplomatic engagement to uphold peace and progress to the next negotiation phase. He also revealed plans for an urgent meeting in Saudi Arabia with the Organization of Islamic Cooperation to globally present the Arab summit's outcomes.

(With inputs from agencies.)