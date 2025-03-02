Left Menu

Egypt's Strategic Gaza Reconstruction Plan Sets Stage for Diplomatic Push

Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty announced a reconstruction plan for Gaza to be presented at the Arab summit, countering Trump's proposal. The plan aims for international backing and focuses on maintaining Palestinians in their lands. Discussions to ensure sustained ceasefire and international support are underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-03-2025 18:47 IST | Created: 02-03-2025 18:47 IST
Egypt's Strategic Gaza Reconstruction Plan Sets Stage for Diplomatic Push

At a pivotal moment for the Middle East, Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty revealed a comprehensive reconstruction plan for Gaza, intended to preserve Palestinian territory and counter President Trump's recent proposal. This plan is set to be unveiled at an emergency Arab summit on March 4, amid regional efforts to form a counter-strategy.

Abdelatty stressed that the Egyptian initiative would not solely rely on regional support but would also seek broader international backing and funding. The foreign minister highlighted Europe's crucial role, particularly in economically rebuilding the conflict-stricken enclave, and expressed confidence in garnering international cooperation.

In the wake of the January ceasefire agreement, Abdelatty confirmed Egypt's persistent diplomatic engagement to uphold peace and progress to the next negotiation phase. He also revealed plans for an urgent meeting in Saudi Arabia with the Organization of Islamic Cooperation to globally present the Arab summit's outcomes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New FAA Rules Disrupt Flights Amid Presidential Helicopter Operations

New FAA Rules Disrupt Flights Amid Presidential Helicopter Operations

 Global
2
Clash at the White House: Zelenskiy and Trump's Fiery Encounter

Clash at the White House: Zelenskiy and Trump's Fiery Encounter

 Global
3
Uruguayan Midfielder Nicolas Fonseca Unfazed by Car Theft Incident

Uruguayan Midfielder Nicolas Fonseca Unfazed by Car Theft Incident

 Global
4
Unexpected Retirement: Lt. Gen. Telita Crosland Leaves U.S. Army

Unexpected Retirement: Lt. Gen. Telita Crosland Leaves U.S. Army

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s AI takeover: The next global powerhouse in artificial intelligence

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025