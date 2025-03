Starmer Defends US-UK Relations Amid Global Tensions

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has emphasized that the United States remains a reliable ally for the United Kingdom, countering narratives of unreliability under President Donald Trump's administration.

Starmer's statement was delivered at a press conference in London, coinciding with a gathering of European leaders, where international alliances were a focal point of discussion.

The remarks followed a high-profile incident involving Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, who had a confrontation with Trump, prompting an early return from his Washington visit.

