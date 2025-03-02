European Leaders Vow to Boost Defense Spending Amidst Ukraine Crisis

In a decisive response to the Ukraine crisis, European leaders gathered in London to outline a robust increase in defense spending. Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk affirmed on Sunday that the summit collectively resolved to bolster military capabilities across the continent.

The discussions underscored a shared commitment among the leaders to fortify transatlantic ties. As geopolitical tensions rise, the summit's outcome signals a significant shift towards stronger European and U.S. relations.

As Europe faces pressing security challenges, the summit's conclusions reflect a unified strategic approach to safeguard regional stability and enhance defense mechanisms.

(With inputs from agencies.)