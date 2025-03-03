Trudeau Stresses Canadian Sovereignty Amid U.S. Statehood Remarks

In a firm response to recent remarks by U.S. President Donald Trump suggesting that Canada could become a U.S. state, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has made clear that defending Canada's sovereignty is of paramount importance.

Addressing reporters on Sunday, Trudeau declared that for Canadians, there is scarcely an issue more pressing than the safeguarding of their independence and national identity.

Ahead of a meeting with Britain's King Charles, who holds the ceremonial role of Canada's head of state, Trudeau reiterated his commitment to ensuring Canada's sovereignty remains intact, reflecting the sentiments of his fellow citizens.

