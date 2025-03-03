Left Menu

Trudeau Stresses Canadian Sovereignty Amid U.S. Statehood Remarks

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau emphasized the importance of defending Canada's sovereignty following comments by U.S. President Donald Trump about making Canada the 51st U.S. state. Trudeau, preparing to meet with King Charles, identified protecting national sovereignty as a primary concern for Canadians.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 03-03-2025 00:10 IST | Created: 03-03-2025 00:10 IST
Trudeau Stresses Canadian Sovereignty Amid U.S. Statehood Remarks
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

In a firm response to recent remarks by U.S. President Donald Trump suggesting that Canada could become a U.S. state, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has made clear that defending Canada's sovereignty is of paramount importance.

Addressing reporters on Sunday, Trudeau declared that for Canadians, there is scarcely an issue more pressing than the safeguarding of their independence and national identity.

Ahead of a meeting with Britain's King Charles, who holds the ceremonial role of Canada's head of state, Trudeau reiterated his commitment to ensuring Canada's sovereignty remains intact, reflecting the sentiments of his fellow citizens.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Boosts Defense Aid to Israel

U.S. Boosts Defense Aid to Israel

 United States
2
River Plate's Missed Chance: Ten-Man Struggle in Apertura Clash

River Plate's Missed Chance: Ten-Man Struggle in Apertura Clash

 Global
3
Trump Administration Disbands 18F Tech Team Amid Efficiency Initiatives

Trump Administration Disbands 18F Tech Team Amid Efficiency Initiatives

 Global
4
Trump's Lumber Tariffs: National Security or Economic Gambit?

Trump's Lumber Tariffs: National Security or Economic Gambit?

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s AI takeover: The next global powerhouse in artificial intelligence

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025