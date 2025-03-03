Trudeau Stresses Canadian Sovereignty Amid U.S. Statehood Remarks
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau emphasized the importance of defending Canada's sovereignty following comments by U.S. President Donald Trump about making Canada the 51st U.S. state. Trudeau, preparing to meet with King Charles, identified protecting national sovereignty as a primary concern for Canadians.
- Country:
- United Kingdom
In a firm response to recent remarks by U.S. President Donald Trump suggesting that Canada could become a U.S. state, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has made clear that defending Canada's sovereignty is of paramount importance.
Addressing reporters on Sunday, Trudeau declared that for Canadians, there is scarcely an issue more pressing than the safeguarding of their independence and national identity.
Ahead of a meeting with Britain's King Charles, who holds the ceremonial role of Canada's head of state, Trudeau reiterated his commitment to ensuring Canada's sovereignty remains intact, reflecting the sentiments of his fellow citizens.
(With inputs from agencies.)
