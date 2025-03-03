Left Menu

Zelenskiy Aims to Repair Ties with Trump Post-Oval Office Tensions

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy is optimistic about mending his relationship with U.S. President Donald Trump after their heated meeting. He emphasizes the importance of continued talks and is prepared for potential challenges. Zelenskiy remains committed to signing a minerals deal with the U.S.

  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy expressed optimism about rebuilding his relationship with U.S. President Donald Trump following their intense Oval Office exchange. He stated that future discussions might need a new format.

Zelenskiy reassured reporters that he did not believe U.S. support for Ukraine would cease, as it would likely benefit Russian President Vladimir Putin. However, he is proactively preparing for any possible challenges.

The Ukrainian leader also affirmed his readiness to finalize a minerals agreement with the United States, expressing confidence that the U.S. is equally prepared to proceed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

