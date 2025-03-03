Europe Seeks United Front for Ukraine Peace Plan Amid Transatlantic Tensions

In a significant diplomatic move, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced that European leaders have committed to creating a peace plan for Ukraine. The plan, intended for presentation to the United States, is aimed at securing essential security guarantees for Kyiv amid ongoing tensions with Russia.

This announcement comes after a recent summit in London, where European leaders showed strong support for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, following his earlier encounter with U.S. President Donald Trump. Starmer emphasized the urgency of action, stating that now is the time to forge a coalition willing to deliver a lasting peace.

While specific details of the proposed plan were not disclosed, it was suggested that a one-month ceasefire could be initiated, encompassing air and sea, but not ground combat. The European Commission has also pushed for increased defense spending to ensure Europe's self-reliance, a measure seen as critical to involving the U.S. in future peace efforts.

