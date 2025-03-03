Left Menu

Political Crossroads: Abbasi Urges Reform for Pakistan's Future

Former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqqan Abbasi stresses the need for Pakistan to reform politically, particularly focusing on Imran Khan's leadership. Abbasi warns that PTI's current trajectory could hinder national progress, while urging balanced international relations and emphasizing the importance of adhering to constitutional principles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 03-03-2025 13:03 IST | Created: 03-03-2025 13:03 IST
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

In a decisive statement, former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqqan Abbasi urged Imran Khan, founder of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), to reevaluate his leadership approach for the country's broader development. This call for change was reported amidst a complex political climate, with PTI retaining significant public support.

Abbasi openly critiqued the party's four-year governance strategies, suggesting that their continuation could stall Pakistan's progress. He highlighted the need for reflection and reform within PTI while addressing the release of political prisoners and fostering unity through constitutional means.

Amidst discussing international relations, Abbasi emphasized Pakistan's strategic position between global powers. He advocated for balanced engagements with Russia, Europe, and China, highlighting historical moves by Nawaz Sharif in nuclear policy and the consistent demands from the US regarding China.

(With inputs from agencies.)

