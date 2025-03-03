Political Crossroads: Abbasi Urges Reform for Pakistan's Future

In a decisive statement, former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqqan Abbasi urged Imran Khan, founder of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), to reevaluate his leadership approach for the country's broader development. This call for change was reported amidst a complex political climate, with PTI retaining significant public support.

Abbasi openly critiqued the party's four-year governance strategies, suggesting that their continuation could stall Pakistan's progress. He highlighted the need for reflection and reform within PTI while addressing the release of political prisoners and fostering unity through constitutional means.

Amidst discussing international relations, Abbasi emphasized Pakistan's strategic position between global powers. He advocated for balanced engagements with Russia, Europe, and China, highlighting historical moves by Nawaz Sharif in nuclear policy and the consistent demands from the US regarding China.

(With inputs from agencies.)