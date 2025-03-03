Tamil Nadu Sparks Language Debate Over NEP's Three-Language Policy

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has sparked a debate over the central government's three-language policy, questioning why Southern students must learn a third language while Northern students don't. In a social media post, Stalin challenged critics to specify the third language taught in the North.

This issue was underscored by Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, who warned against alleged attempts by the central government to impose Hindi on the state. He stated that Tamil Nadu outright rejects the New Education Policy (NEP) and any form of Hindi imposition.

On the other side, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, speaking in Haridwar, clarified that the NEP 2020's structure intends to promote linguistic equality across India. He insisted that all Indian languages have equal standing, dismissing Tamil Nadu's opposition as politically driven.

(With inputs from agencies.)