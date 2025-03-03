Left Menu

Tamil Nadu Sparks Language Debate Over NEP's Three-Language Policy

Amid a heated debate with the Centre over the three-language policy, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin questions the necessity of a third language for Southern students. Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan emphasizes the equality of Indian languages, stating NEP 2020 promotes linguistic uniformity without Hindi imposition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-03-2025 14:15 IST | Created: 03-03-2025 14:15 IST
Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin with DMK leaders (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has sparked a debate over the central government's three-language policy, questioning why Southern students must learn a third language while Northern students don't. In a social media post, Stalin challenged critics to specify the third language taught in the North.

This issue was underscored by Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, who warned against alleged attempts by the central government to impose Hindi on the state. He stated that Tamil Nadu outright rejects the New Education Policy (NEP) and any form of Hindi imposition.

On the other side, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, speaking in Haridwar, clarified that the NEP 2020's structure intends to promote linguistic equality across India. He insisted that all Indian languages have equal standing, dismissing Tamil Nadu's opposition as politically driven.

(With inputs from agencies.)

