Smarters Music Studio: Transforming North India's Creative Landscape

North India's creative landscape is set to transform with the launch of Smarters Music Studio in Mohali. This state-of-the-art facility offers artists unprecedented access to world-class music and post-production infrastructure.

The opening ceremony featured notable industry figures, including Bollywood actor Gurpreet Ghuggi, highlighting the region's growing demand for top-tier creative amenities.

Smarters Music Studio, featuring the high-end DaVinci Resolve Advanced Panel, elevates North India's production capabilities, promising new opportunities for local talent and reducing reliance on metropolitan centers.

