Smarters Music Studio: Transforming North India's Creative Landscape
Smarters Music Studio, a new technology-driven facility in Mohali, launched to provide international-level production infrastructure. The studio offers advanced music and visual post-production services, creating opportunities for North Indian artists and filmmakers. It aims to uplift local talent by matching global standards in sound design and visual workflows.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mohali | Updated: 22-01-2026 12:38 IST | Created: 22-01-2026 12:38 IST
North India's creative landscape is set to transform with the launch of Smarters Music Studio in Mohali. This state-of-the-art facility offers artists unprecedented access to world-class music and post-production infrastructure.
The opening ceremony featured notable industry figures, including Bollywood actor Gurpreet Ghuggi, highlighting the region's growing demand for top-tier creative amenities.
Smarters Music Studio, featuring the high-end DaVinci Resolve Advanced Panel, elevates North India's production capabilities, promising new opportunities for local talent and reducing reliance on metropolitan centers.
(With inputs from agencies.)
