Lech Walesa Joins Outcry Against Trump's Remarks on Ukraine

Lech Walesa, along with 39 other Polish former political prisoners, criticized U.S. President Donald Trump's comments about Ukrainian President Zelenskiy. The group expressed dismay at Trump's argument with Zelenskiy regarding U.S. aid and urged the U.S. to honor its security commitments to Ukraine.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-03-2025 19:57 IST | Created: 03-03-2025 19:57 IST
Lech Walesa, the former president of Poland and a key figure in the Solidarity movement that helped end Communism, has openly criticized U.S. President Donald Trump. In a letter signed by 39 former Polish political prisoners, Walesa expressed 'horror' at Trump's recent comments during a televised meeting with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

During the meeting, Trump accused Zelenskiy of being ungrateful for U.S. aid and risked escalating tensions by suggesting a potential World War III scenario. The letter, whose text Walesa shared on Facebook, emphasizes that gratitude is owed to Ukrainian soldiers defending free world values, not economic exchange.

The signatories compared the meeting's atmosphere to oppressive interrogations under Communist rule. They also called on the U.S. to fulfill security guarantees given to Ukraine in 1994. The move points to a deteriorating dynamic between Washington and its key wartime ally.

