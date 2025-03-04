Political Uproar in Maharashtra: Shinde Accuses Azmi of Treason
Maharashtra's Deputy CM Eknath Shinde has demanded treason charges against Samajwadi Party MLA Abu Azmi after Azmi's comments appeared to eulogize Mughal emperor Aurangzeb. The remarks, involving historical figures and sensitive religious sentiments, have sparked FIRs and prompted strong reactions from political leaders.
In a heated political development, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has called for treason charges against Samajwadi Party MLA Abu Azmi.
Azmi's comments lauding Mughal emperor Aurangzeb, who infamously tortured Maratha king Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, have sparked controversy. Following Shinde's demand, an FIR was registered against Azmi in Thane.
The police said an investigation is ongoing, as political tensions rise over the remarks which Shinde terms as an insult to national icons Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and his son Sambhaji Maharaj.
