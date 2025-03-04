Left Menu

Political Uproar in Maharashtra: Shinde Accuses Azmi of Treason

Maharashtra's Deputy CM Eknath Shinde has demanded treason charges against Samajwadi Party MLA Abu Azmi after Azmi's comments appeared to eulogize Mughal emperor Aurangzeb. The remarks, involving historical figures and sensitive religious sentiments, have sparked FIRs and prompted strong reactions from political leaders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 04-03-2025 00:16 IST | Created: 04-03-2025 00:16 IST
Political Uproar in Maharashtra: Shinde Accuses Azmi of Treason
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister
  • Country:
  • India

In a heated political development, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has called for treason charges against Samajwadi Party MLA Abu Azmi.

Azmi's comments lauding Mughal emperor Aurangzeb, who infamously tortured Maratha king Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, have sparked controversy. Following Shinde's demand, an FIR was registered against Azmi in Thane.

The police said an investigation is ongoing, as political tensions rise over the remarks which Shinde terms as an insult to national icons Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and his son Sambhaji Maharaj.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Moutai's Struggles Echo Guizhou's Economic Woes

Moutai's Struggles Echo Guizhou's Economic Woes

 Global
2
Zelenskiy Praises U.S. Support, Pledges Diplomatic Push

Zelenskiy Praises U.S. Support, Pledges Diplomatic Push

 Global
3
Crypto Boom Amidst Tariff Uncertainty and Market Jitters

Crypto Boom Amidst Tariff Uncertainty and Market Jitters

 Global
4
Strategic Launch: Russian Aerospace Forces Deploy Soyuz Rocket

Strategic Launch: Russian Aerospace Forces Deploy Soyuz Rocket

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI vs. copyright: How large vision-language models are changing IP protection

How artificial intelligence is optimizing wind turbines for a greener future

Fighting pandemics with AI: The future of public health crises and digital ethics

Smart homes, smarter privacy: A new approach to data autonomy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025