Left Menu

Envoy Efforts: Extending Gaza Peace Talks

U.S. President Donald Trump's envoy, Steve Witkoff, is set to resume diplomatic efforts in the Middle East to negotiate either an extension of the first phase of the Gaza ceasefire or progress towards the second phase. The U.S. insists on the immediate release of all hostages, including Americans.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 04-03-2025 02:02 IST | Created: 04-03-2025 02:02 IST
Envoy Efforts: Extending Gaza Peace Talks
  • Country:
  • United States

The United States is ramping up diplomatic efforts in the Middle East as President Donald Trump's envoy, Steve Witkoff, plans a return visit to the region. Witkoff aims to negotiate an extension of the current Gaza ceasefire, or move discussions forward to a secondary phase.

A State Department spokesperson confirmed the plans, emphasizing the importance of advancing peace talks to secure stability. The spokesperson highlighted that all hostages, including Americans, must be released immediately, echoing President Trump's firmly stated priorities.

With the complexities of regional politics in play, Special Envoy Witkoff's upcoming visit underscores the U.S. commitment to finding a peaceful resolution and addressing humanitarian concerns linked to the conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Moutai's Struggles Echo Guizhou's Economic Woes

Moutai's Struggles Echo Guizhou's Economic Woes

 Global
2
Zelenskiy Praises U.S. Support, Pledges Diplomatic Push

Zelenskiy Praises U.S. Support, Pledges Diplomatic Push

 Global
3
Crypto Boom Amidst Tariff Uncertainty and Market Jitters

Crypto Boom Amidst Tariff Uncertainty and Market Jitters

 Global
4
Strategic Launch: Russian Aerospace Forces Deploy Soyuz Rocket

Strategic Launch: Russian Aerospace Forces Deploy Soyuz Rocket

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI vs. copyright: How large vision-language models are changing IP protection

How artificial intelligence is optimizing wind turbines for a greener future

Fighting pandemics with AI: The future of public health crises and digital ethics

Smart homes, smarter privacy: A new approach to data autonomy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025