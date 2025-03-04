Envoy Efforts: Extending Gaza Peace Talks

The United States is ramping up diplomatic efforts in the Middle East as President Donald Trump's envoy, Steve Witkoff, plans a return visit to the region. Witkoff aims to negotiate an extension of the current Gaza ceasefire, or move discussions forward to a secondary phase.

A State Department spokesperson confirmed the plans, emphasizing the importance of advancing peace talks to secure stability. The spokesperson highlighted that all hostages, including Americans, must be released immediately, echoing President Trump's firmly stated priorities.

With the complexities of regional politics in play, Special Envoy Witkoff's upcoming visit underscores the U.S. commitment to finding a peaceful resolution and addressing humanitarian concerns linked to the conflict.

