Samajwadi Party Criticizes Deputy CM's Remarks on Aurangzeb

In a sharp political exchange, Samajwadi Party MP Awadhesh Prasad on Tuesday openly criticized Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde for his remarks on SP leader and Maharashtra MLA Abu Azmi's comments regarding Mughal ruler Aurangzeb. Prasad contends that Shinde's reaction reveals a lack of historical understanding. "Maharashtra's Deputy CM has no knowledge of history. If he knew history, he wouldn't have given such a statement. Abu Azmi's statements are not condemnable," Prasad conveyed to ANI.

Prasad further emphasized the Samajwadi Party's commitment to social integration and constitutional values, accusing Shinde of failing to grasp the essence of Azmi's message and instead making unfounded statements. This follows Monday's condemnation by Shinde, who labeled Azmi's remarks on Aurangzeb as "wrong and unacceptable" and suggested that Azmi should face charges of "treason."

Amidst the controversy, Azmi defended his stance, highlighting that Aurangzeb destroyed mosques alongside temples and included Hindus in his administration, arguing against a communal interpretation of his rule. Azmi further elaborated that historical power struggles were not religious, underscoring the constitutional foundation of the country and asserting his respect for all communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)