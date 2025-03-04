Resignation Amid Controversy: Dhananjay Munde Steps Down Over Murder Case
NCP leader Dhananjay Munde resigned as Maharashtra cabinet minister owing to his involvement in the Santosh Deshmukh murder case. Deshmukh's brutal murder highlighted alleged extortion activities, and a close aide of Munde has been implicated. Amid mounting pressure from the opposition, Munde cited conscience and health reasons for his resignation.
NCP leader Dhananjay Munde, embroiled in controversy over his alleged involvement in the Santosh Deshmukh murder case, announced his resignation from the Maharashtra cabinet on Tuesday. Citing personal health and conscience, Munde decided to step down, adding another dimension to the unfolding political drama.
The murder of Santosh Deshmukh, a sarpanch in Beed district, brought to light disturbing details involving extortion attempts on an energy firm. The state's Crime Investigation Department (CID) named Munde's close associate as the primary accused, further complicating the political dynamics and intensifying the opposition's calls for Munde's removal.
With more than 1,200 pages of evidence, the chargesheet details gruesome acts leading to Deshmukh's death. Munde, also citing health issues, expressed his dismay and desire for strict punishment for those involved. His departure follows extensive political discussions and heightened tensions within the NCP leadership.
