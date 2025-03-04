Left Menu

Kerala Assembly Uproar Over ASHA Workers' Demands

The Kerala assembly saw heated disputes as the UDF opposition accused the LDF government of ignoring ASHA workers' needs. The assembly was adjourned after protests disrupted proceedings, preventing discussions on important resolutions. UDF claims lower honorarium than promised, while the state argues adequate compensation is given to ASHA workers.

An uproar unfolded in the Kerala assembly as the Congress-led UDF opposition accused the ruling LDF government of neglecting ASHA workers' demands. In response, the LDF asserted the state provides the highest honorarium to these workers in the nation.

Protests by the UDF disrupted assembly proceedings, prompting Speaker A N Shamseer to expedite the session, which adjourned by 11:05 am. Numerous discussions and resolutions were hurriedly passed amid the chaos.

The opposition criticized the honorarium claimed by the state compared to other regions, stating it doesn't meet LDF's 2021 election promises. Despite claims of improved conditions, opposing MLAs demanded more support and highlighted ongoing protests by ASHA workers for better wages and security.

