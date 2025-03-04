Left Menu

Tourism Boom Transforms Jammu and Kashmir Economy

Jammu and Kashmir has seen an impressive rise in tourist numbers, drawing over 2.36 crore visitors in 2024. This influx, including thousands of international tourists, boosts local employment and incentivizes the tourism sector as an industry, despite challenges in formal employment surveys.

04-03-2025
Tourists enjoy at a ski resort in Gulmarg in upper reaches of Jammu and Kashmir (File Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Jammu and Kashmir has experienced a significant increase in tourist visits over the past two years, as reported by the local Tourism Department. The region attracted 2.12 crore tourists in 2023 and saw this number rise to 2.36 crore in 2024, drawing both domestic and international visitors to its scenic landscapes.

In 2023, the territory saw 55,337 international tourists, with this figure climbing to 65,452 in the following year. Jammu and Kashmir Assembly MLA Mubarak Gul raised concerns about the tourism sector's potential and its impact on the local economy.

The Tourism Department responded by stating that the sector has created significant employment opportunities, albeit lacking formal survey data to quantify job growth. Though there are various promotional schemes, no direct financial incentives are offered currently. However, tourism has recently been classified as an 'Industry,' enabling stakeholders to receive incentives under the Jammu and Kashmir Industrial Policy-2021.

This winter season, the region attracted many visitors hoping to enjoy its tranquil beauty and snowfall. Notable attractions such as Dal Lake in Srinagar have remained focal points for tourists, boosting the local economy and highlighting the area's natural charm. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

