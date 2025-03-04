Left Menu

Political Upheaval: Dhananjay Munde Resigns Amid Controversy

Maharashtra Minister Pankaja Munde welcomes her cousin Dhananjay Munde's resignation following allegations of links to a murder case. The resignation, accepted by CM Devendra Fadnavis, comes amid demands for harsh punishment for the accused. Health concerns and a judicial inquiry were also factors in Munde's decision.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-03-2025 14:01 IST | Created: 04-03-2025 14:01 IST
Maharashtra Minister Pankaja Munde (PhotoANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant political development, Maharashtra Minister Pankaja Munde on Tuesday expressed approval of her cousin and Nationalist Congress Party leader Dhananjay Munde's resignation. The decision follows allegations of Dhananjay's connections to suspects in the Beed Sarpanch murder case.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has accepted Munde's resignation and forwarded it to the Governor for further proceedings. Speaking on the matter, Fadnavis remarked on the necessity of Munde's resignation under the circumstances.

Official sources indicate that CM Fadnavis had previously advised Munde to resign. Dhananjay Munde, in his statement, has persistently called for the harshest penalties for those charged in the murder case, while also citing health issues as a reason for stepping down.

Details from a recent post on X by Munde highlighted his dual concerns about the legal outcomes and his health, which further necessitated his resignation. The Beed Sarpanch, Santosh Deshmukh, was tragically killed after opposing an extortion attempt related to the installation of windmills, with Munde's aide allegedly involved.

(With inputs from agencies.)

