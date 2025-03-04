Embalo's Comeback: Guinea-Bissau's Political Tensions Rise

Guinea-Bissau's President Umaro Sissoco Embalo has declared his intention to run for a second term, a move that deviates from his earlier promise to step down. This decision has reignited political tensions concerning the conclusion of his current term and the delay of elections.

Embalo's leadership, which commenced in 2020, remains contentious within the coup-prone country, as the opposition claims his term ended in February, while the Supreme Court ruled it expires on September 4. Additionally, his statement that elections would not occur until November 30 has sparked further unrest.

The parliamentary elections, initially planned for November 2024, are indefinitely deferred due to technical and financial constraints. Embalo promises discussions with political parties before issuing a presidential decree. His tenure has been fraught with coup attempts and unrest, reminders of the nation's tumultuous political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)