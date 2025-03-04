Left Menu

European Unity Tested: EU's Bold Stance Against Trump's Tariffs

Germany's economy minister asserts Europe's unity and determination to respond firmly if U.S. President Donald Trump imposes tariffs on EU products, following the recent levies on imports from Mexico and Canada. The EU seeks a negotiated solution but stands ready to react decisively.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 04-03-2025 15:26 IST | Created: 04-03-2025 15:26 IST
  • Country:
  • Germany

Europe is poised to present a united and determined front if U.S. President Donald Trump proceeds with imposing tariffs on European Union products. This announcement came from Germany's economy minister on Tuesday, following the United States' decision to enforce 25% levies on imports from Mexico and Canada.

Germany is firmly behind the EU Commission's strategy to negotiate with the U.S. government for a peaceful resolution, emphasized the minister. However, Germany also sends a clear message that the EU will stand strong and not yield to pressure.

"If President Trump imposes the announced tariffs on EU products, we will react with unity and self-confidence," declared Robert Habeck in a statement. Europe, bolstered by Germany's stance, signals its readiness to confront the unfolding trade challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

