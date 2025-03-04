Left Menu

Political Turmoil Erupts in Maharashtra Over Munde Resignation

Jayant Patil announced opposition plans to move a breach of privilege notice against Maharashtra government for not officially informing the legislature about Dhananjay Munde's resignation during the budget session. Munde, involved in a murder case, stepped down amid calls for accountability and transparency from the opposition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 04-03-2025 15:27 IST | Created: 04-03-2025 15:27 IST
Political Turmoil Erupts in Maharashtra Over Munde Resignation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic political turn, NCP (SP) leader Jayant Patil declared on Tuesday that the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) would file a breach of privilege notice against the Maharashtra government. This action follows the government's failure to officially announce Dhananjay Munde's resignation during the ongoing budget session.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had informed the media about the resignation outside the legislative framework, prompting Patil's concerns about proper procedural adherence.

Munde, a key state minister, resigned after being linked to a murder case, intensifying demands for his resignation amid revealing details of the crime. The opposition MVA, comprising the NCP (SP), Congress, and Shiv Sena (UBT), is pushing for accountability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Moutai's Struggles Echo Guizhou's Economic Woes

Moutai's Struggles Echo Guizhou's Economic Woes

 Global
2
Zelenskiy Praises U.S. Support, Pledges Diplomatic Push

Zelenskiy Praises U.S. Support, Pledges Diplomatic Push

 Global
3
Crypto Boom Amidst Tariff Uncertainty and Market Jitters

Crypto Boom Amidst Tariff Uncertainty and Market Jitters

 Global
4
Strategic Launch: Russian Aerospace Forces Deploy Soyuz Rocket

Strategic Launch: Russian Aerospace Forces Deploy Soyuz Rocket

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Harnessing Renewable Hydrogen: Mongolia’s Opportunity for Clean Energy Leadership

Housing Booms and Busts: How They Shape Economic Growth and Stability

Brazil’s Monetary Policy: Can Interest Rate Hikes Control Inflation Expectations?

Revolutionizing PPP Projects: The Power of Blockchain-Enabled Smart Contracts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025