Political Turmoil Erupts in Maharashtra Over Munde Resignation
Jayant Patil announced opposition plans to move a breach of privilege notice against Maharashtra government for not officially informing the legislature about Dhananjay Munde's resignation during the budget session. Munde, involved in a murder case, stepped down amid calls for accountability and transparency from the opposition.
In a dramatic political turn, NCP (SP) leader Jayant Patil declared on Tuesday that the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) would file a breach of privilege notice against the Maharashtra government. This action follows the government's failure to officially announce Dhananjay Munde's resignation during the ongoing budget session.
Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had informed the media about the resignation outside the legislative framework, prompting Patil's concerns about proper procedural adherence.
Munde, a key state minister, resigned after being linked to a murder case, intensifying demands for his resignation amid revealing details of the crime. The opposition MVA, comprising the NCP (SP), Congress, and Shiv Sena (UBT), is pushing for accountability.
