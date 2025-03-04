Left Menu

Controversy Surrounds Dhananjay Munde Amid Murder, Extortion Allegations

BJP MLA Suresh Dhas has accused Minister Dhananjay Munde of holding a meeting regarding extortion related to the murder of Santosh Deshmukh. Following these allegations, Munde resigned as state food and civil supplies minister. The case has garnered attention due to alleged links to Walmik Karad and additional political pressure.

BJP MLA Suresh Dhas has challenged Dhananjay Munde to provide an explanation regarding a contentious meeting at his residence linked to extortion and the murder of Santosh Deshmukh. Deshmukh, a sarpanch, was killed after allegedly resisting extortion attempts in Beed last December.

In the aftermath of these allegations, Munde resigned from his ministerial post, further spotlighting accusations involving his aide, Walmik Karad, as the murder's mastermind. The opposition increased its demands for Munde's resignation as shocking images and court documents connected to the murder appeared.

Meanwhile, Dhas pointed out statements made by Pankaja Munde, implying that Dhananjay Munde heavily relied on Karad, raising questions about his awareness of the crime. This case adds significant political pressure, as Deshmukh's brutal murder underscores governance concerns within the energy sector.

