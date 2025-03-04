Left Menu

Political Turmoil in Serbia: Scramble in Parliament Over Education Bill

Chaos erupted in Serbia's parliament with smoke bombs and flares, injuring at least three lawmakers. The incident occurred during a contentious session about increasing university education funding. The opposition challenged the legality of the session, demanding the confirmation of Prime Minister Milos Vucevic's resignation amid a political crisis fueled by anti-corruption protests.

  • Serbia

In a dramatic turn of events, Serbia's parliament descended into chaos on Tuesday as at least three lawmakers were injured amidst smoke bombs and flares. The uproar occurred during a heated session aimed at voting on legislation to boost funding for university education. However, opposition parties claimed the session was illegal, emphasizing the urgent need to confirm Prime Minister Milos Vucevic's resignation before proceeding with any new laws.

Prime Minister Vucevic offered his resignation in January, a political move spurred by a tragic incident in November when a concrete canopy collapsed in northern Serbia, resulting in 15 fatalities. The accident has been attributed by critics to pervasive corruption within the government, a sentiment that has only intensified public discontent and led to prolonged protests against the administration.

This recent parliamentary conflict highlights the ongoing political crisis within the Balkan nation, reflecting the growing divide between Serbia's populist government and its detractors. The opposition's insistence on acknowledging the government's alleged corruption before addressing new legislation demonstrates the deep-seated tension that continues to grip the country.

