Punjab Unrest: Farmers vs Government Amidst Crackdown

Ahead of a major protest planned in Chandigarh by the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), police detained several farmer leaders in early morning raids. This action has drawn severe criticism from political leaders and farmer unions.

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann expressed frustration with the continuous protests, claiming they are turning Punjab into a 'state of dharnas' and causing significant economic loss. He insisted on the government's readiness to discuss issues but opposed road blockades.

The SKM, a key player in past agricultural protests, seeks withdrawal of national policy drafts, legal minimum price guarantees, and other reforms. Despite police actions, farmers remain determined to proceed with their protest in Chandigarh.

