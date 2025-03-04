Strengthening Ties: Indian and Swedish Parliamentary Committees Forge Closer Bonds
The Indian Parliament's Standing Committee on External Affairs, led by Shashi Tharoor, engaged in productive talks with a Swedish delegation. Discussions covered gender equality, representation of women in power, and international relations, enhancing the long-standing, friendly relationship between India and Sweden.
The Parliament's Standing Committee on External Affairs, under the leadership of Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, engaged in a significant dialogue with a Swedish delegation on Tuesday.
According to Tharoor, members of the Swedish Foreign Affairs Committee enjoyed a pleasant, friendly, and positive discussion with the Parliamentary panel on External Affairs.
Topics ranged from gender equality and female representation in power positions to geopolitics concerning the India-China border and US-China relations, further solidifying the enduring diplomatic relationship between India and Sweden.
