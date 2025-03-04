Left Menu

Strengthening Ties: Indian and Swedish Parliamentary Committees Forge Closer Bonds

The Indian Parliament's Standing Committee on External Affairs, led by Shashi Tharoor, engaged in productive talks with a Swedish delegation. Discussions covered gender equality, representation of women in power, and international relations, enhancing the long-standing, friendly relationship between India and Sweden.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-03-2025 21:22 IST | Created: 04-03-2025 21:22 IST
Strengthening Ties: Indian and Swedish Parliamentary Committees Forge Closer Bonds
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Parliament's Standing Committee on External Affairs, under the leadership of Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, engaged in a significant dialogue with a Swedish delegation on Tuesday.

According to Tharoor, members of the Swedish Foreign Affairs Committee enjoyed a pleasant, friendly, and positive discussion with the Parliamentary panel on External Affairs.

Topics ranged from gender equality and female representation in power positions to geopolitics concerning the India-China border and US-China relations, further solidifying the enduring diplomatic relationship between India and Sweden.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Moutai's Struggles Echo Guizhou's Economic Woes

Moutai's Struggles Echo Guizhou's Economic Woes

 Global
2
Zelenskiy Praises U.S. Support, Pledges Diplomatic Push

Zelenskiy Praises U.S. Support, Pledges Diplomatic Push

 Global
3
Crypto Boom Amidst Tariff Uncertainty and Market Jitters

Crypto Boom Amidst Tariff Uncertainty and Market Jitters

 Global
4
Strategic Launch: Russian Aerospace Forces Deploy Soyuz Rocket

Strategic Launch: Russian Aerospace Forces Deploy Soyuz Rocket

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Harnessing Renewable Hydrogen: Mongolia’s Opportunity for Clean Energy Leadership

Housing Booms and Busts: How They Shape Economic Growth and Stability

Brazil’s Monetary Policy: Can Interest Rate Hikes Control Inflation Expectations?

Revolutionizing PPP Projects: The Power of Blockchain-Enabled Smart Contracts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025