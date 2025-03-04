Zelenskiy Seeks to Mend Ties with Trump

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy voiced his disappointment over his recent confrontation with former U.S. President Donald Trump. The Ukrainian leader expressed a desire to collaborate under Trump's leadership towards a lasting peace.

Zelenskiy, noting the unsatisfactory outcome of their recent White House meeting, emphasized his wish to rectify the situation.

He called for constructive dialogue and cooperation moving forward, signaling his intent to mend the temporarily strained relations.

