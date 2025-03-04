Zelenskiy Seeks to Mend Ties with Trump
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy expressed regret over a recent clash with Donald Trump but emphasized his readiness to work with the U.S. leader for lasting peace. He noted the meeting did not go as planned and aims for constructive future collaboration.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy voiced his disappointment over his recent confrontation with former U.S. President Donald Trump. The Ukrainian leader expressed a desire to collaborate under Trump's leadership towards a lasting peace.
Zelenskiy, noting the unsatisfactory outcome of their recent White House meeting, emphasized his wish to rectify the situation.
He called for constructive dialogue and cooperation moving forward, signaling his intent to mend the temporarily strained relations.
