Left Menu

Zelenskiy Seeks to Mend Ties with Trump

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy expressed regret over a recent clash with Donald Trump but emphasized his readiness to work with the U.S. leader for lasting peace. He noted the meeting did not go as planned and aims for constructive future collaboration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 04-03-2025 21:28 IST | Created: 04-03-2025 21:28 IST
Zelenskiy Seeks to Mend Ties with Trump
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy voiced his disappointment over his recent confrontation with former U.S. President Donald Trump. The Ukrainian leader expressed a desire to collaborate under Trump's leadership towards a lasting peace.

Zelenskiy, noting the unsatisfactory outcome of their recent White House meeting, emphasized his wish to rectify the situation.

He called for constructive dialogue and cooperation moving forward, signaling his intent to mend the temporarily strained relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Moutai's Struggles Echo Guizhou's Economic Woes

Moutai's Struggles Echo Guizhou's Economic Woes

 Global
2
Zelenskiy Praises U.S. Support, Pledges Diplomatic Push

Zelenskiy Praises U.S. Support, Pledges Diplomatic Push

 Global
3
Crypto Boom Amidst Tariff Uncertainty and Market Jitters

Crypto Boom Amidst Tariff Uncertainty and Market Jitters

 Global
4
Strategic Launch: Russian Aerospace Forces Deploy Soyuz Rocket

Strategic Launch: Russian Aerospace Forces Deploy Soyuz Rocket

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Harnessing Renewable Hydrogen: Mongolia’s Opportunity for Clean Energy Leadership

Housing Booms and Busts: How They Shape Economic Growth and Stability

Brazil’s Monetary Policy: Can Interest Rate Hikes Control Inflation Expectations?

Revolutionizing PPP Projects: The Power of Blockchain-Enabled Smart Contracts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025