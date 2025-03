Trudeau Slams Trump's Tariff Tactics, Igniting Trade Tensions

In a bold rebuke, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called U.S. President Donald Trump's tariffs on Canadian imports 'a very dumb thing to do.' Speaking shortly after Trump's initiation of a trade war with Mexico and Canada, Trudeau announced immediate retaliatory tariffs.

Trudeau labelled Trump's allegations on Canadian drug contribution as 'completely bogus' and expressed his intent to challenge the measures through international trade platforms. Forecasts suggest economic repercussions, with Canada potentially facing a recession if tariffs remain. This trade conflict poses significant risks to U.S.-Canada relations.

As tensions rise, Canadians are boycotting U.S. goods, especially in Quebec and Ontario. Despite expressing anger toward the policy, Trudeau clarified the sentiment is not directed at Americans but aimed at the policy itself, promising a determined fight to overturn it.

