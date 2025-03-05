Left Menu

Contentious Minerals Deal: Ukraine and U.S. at the Negotiation Table

The U.S. and Ukraine plan to sign a minerals deal after a controversial Oval Office meeting between Presidents Trump and Zelenskiy. Despite tensions, both parties aim to finalize the agreement, which would allow U.S. access to Ukrainian natural resources and create a shared investment fund.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-03-2025 00:35 IST | Created: 05-03-2025 00:35 IST
The embattled minerals deal between the U.S. and Ukraine is back on the negotiation table following a fractious meeting last Friday, where Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy was abruptly dismissed from the White House.

The meeting, described by sources as tense, ended with U.S. President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance criticizing Zelenskiy for seeking additional aid instead of expressing gratitude for U.S. support. Ukrainian and U.S. officials continue to work towards signing the agreement, which remains unaltered.

Despite the setbacks, Ukraine has expressed readiness to finalize the deal, which offers the U.S. rights to Ukrainian natural resources, and includes a shared reconstruction investment fund. However, security guarantees for Ukraine are notably absent from the agreement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

