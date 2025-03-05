Trump's Surprise Ukrainian Minerals Deal Amid Military Aid Halt

Donald Trump's administration is set to announce a significant minerals deal with Ukraine, following a tense encounter between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy. This comes as Trump halted military aid, raising eyebrows and prompting reactions from various international stakeholders.

Despite recent tensions, Zelenskiy expressed readiness to strengthen ties with the U.S., highlighting a pathway to peace. Notably, Trump's decision signals a potential geopolitical shift, drawing mixed responses from Republicans and criticism from U.S. Democrats over the more conciliatory approach towards Russia.

The halt in U.S. military support places increased pressure on European allies. Nations like Germany and France are mobilizing resources to bolster their defense capabilities. The move has left Ukraine seeking reassurances from Western partners amid fears of abandonment.

