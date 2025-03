Nominee Faces Senate Scrutiny Over Russia and Iran Policies

Elbridge Colby, President Donald Trump's nominee for a top Pentagon policy position, faced intense questioning in a Senate confirmation hearing about Russia, Iran, and U.S. defense strategy.

Colby confirmed under pressure that Russia invaded Ukraine and warned of threats from a nuclear-armed Iran. He also addressed U.S. cyber operations and military focus amid global tensions.

Despite past controversial remarks, Colby emphasized America's need for strategic planning, resource allocation, and international collaboration to tackle evolving security challenges, particularly concerning China.

(With inputs from agencies.)