Democrats Push Resolutions to Unveil Musk-Trump Allegiances

Democrats on the House Oversight Committee are intensifying their scrutiny of the Trump administration by introducing resolutions that demand access to documents concerning potential conflicts of interest linked to billionaire adviser Elon Musk, sources reveal.

Led by top Democrat Rep. Gerald Connolly and Rep. Kweisi Mfume, the resolutions represent a bold effort to probe deep into Trump-Musk dealings, as Democrats aim to counter what they describe as the administration's purge of unbiased federal employees in favor of political allies.

Despite the Republican-led committee's anticipated inaction, Democrats are leveraging resolutions of inquiry to compel a vote and extract critical information about purported government inefficiencies and Musk's federal involvement.

