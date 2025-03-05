Tariff Tensions: Trudeau Challenges Trump's Trade War

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has openly criticized U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to impose tariffs on Canadian imports, deeming the move 'a very dumb thing to do'. In response, Trudeau declared immediate retaliatory tariffs on U.S. imports worth C$30 billion and threatened further measures.

Trudeau accused Trump of risking the Canadian economy and announced plans to challenge the measures at the World Trade Organization. He reassured Canadians that the government would support businesses and workers affected by the tariffs, as economists warned of a potential recession unless quick resolution is achieved.

The trade tensions have strained relations between the countries, with cultural boycotts and local governments implementing countermeasures. Trump's actions have been met with defiance and pledges from Canadian officials to take necessary steps to protect the nation's economic interests.

