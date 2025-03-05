Fashion Statements in Politics: The Pink Protest

WASHINGTON, March 4 – In a notable appearance before Congress, President Donald Trump delivered a televised speech, six weeks into his controversial term, marked by a shake-up in U.S. policy and presidential limits. The address incited significant reactions from both sides of the aisle.

One of the highlights occurred when Democratic Representative Al Green protested loudly during Trump's remarks, challenging his mandate. In a quieter act of defiance, numerous Democratic women, including former Speaker Nancy Pelosi, wore pink outfits, symbolizing unity and silent dissent against the predominantly Republican male audience.

Trump boasted about improving public sentiment since his inauguration, claiming historical shifts in views about the nation's direction. However, recent Reuters/Ipsos polls contradict these assertions, showing only 34% believe the U.S. is on the right track, alongside low approval in economic policies such as trade and cost of living, amidst the ongoing partisan divide.

