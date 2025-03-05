Democrats Clash with Trump: 'No King, Save Medicaid'

During President Donald Trump's address to Congress, Democrats mounted a striking protest, brandishing signs such as 'No King' and 'Save Medicaid'. Lawmaker Representative Al Green created a stir when he loudly interrupted Trump, challenging the president's agenda to cut safety net programs like Medicaid and Medicare.

Despite Green being escorted out by security, his actions resonated among his colleagues. Dozens of Democrats subsequently walked out, turning their backs on Trump in a symbolic act of defiance. House Speaker Mike Johnson ordered security to remove Green, who later commented on the significance of making a stand against proposed cuts.

Amid the protest, Trump's approval ratings show a nation divided, with a recent poll indicating 44% approval of his performance. Democrats remain undeterred in their resistance, using the opportunity to push back on policies they believe threaten essential social programs.

(With inputs from agencies.)