Trump's War on the CHIPS Act: A Funding Fiasco?

President Donald Trump has criticized the 2022 CHIPS Act, which allocated $52.7 billion in subsidies for semiconductor manufacturing. Trump suggests redirecting the funds to national debt reduction. The law, initially praised, has led to significant industry investments but faces potential reversals under Trump's administration, causing concern among stakeholders.

Updated: 05-03-2025 09:18 IST | Created: 05-03-2025 09:18 IST
President Donald Trump has targeted the 2022 CHIPS Act, urging lawmakers to dismantle the subsidy initiative aimed at bolstering semiconductor manufacturing in the U.S. and redirect its funds to tackle national debt.

During his speech to Congress, Trump labeled the CHIPS Act as 'horrible,' criticizing the allocation of billions in subsidies that reportedly resulted in no substantial outcomes. The act, signed by Joe Biden, included $39 billion in manufacturing subsidies and aimed to enhance national security by reducing chip imports.

The potential overturn of this law has stirred concerns among industry officials, including New York Governor Kathy Hochul, who argue it's vital for economic growth and job creation, as evidenced by Micron and TSMC's massive plans and ongoing investments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Harnessing Renewable Hydrogen: Mongolia’s Opportunity for Clean Energy Leadership

Housing Booms and Busts: How They Shape Economic Growth and Stability

Brazil’s Monetary Policy: Can Interest Rate Hikes Control Inflation Expectations?

Revolutionizing PPP Projects: The Power of Blockchain-Enabled Smart Contracts

