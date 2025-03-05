Trump Announces Capture of Kabul Airport Bombing Suspect

In a bold announcement during his first address to the Joint Session of Congress in his second term, former US President Donald Trump revealed the capture of the chief architect behind the tragic 2021 Kabul airport bombing. The attack, which coincided with America's military withdrawal from Afghanistan, led to the deaths of 13 American service members.

The suspect, Mohammad Sharifullah, is reportedly in the process of being extradited to the United States from Pakistan to face charges. Trump extended his gratitude to the Pakistani government for their assistance in apprehending Sharifullah.

The announcement, met with a standing ovation from Republican members, underscores the administration's commitment to combat radical Islamic terrorism and deliver justice for victims of such atrocities. FBI Director Kash Patel confirmed the extradition efforts, marking a significant step towards justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)