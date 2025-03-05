Left Menu

Trump Announces Capture of Kabul Airport Bombing Suspect

Former President Donald Trump announced the capture of a top terrorist responsible for the 2021 Kabul airport bombing, which killed 13 US service members. The suspect, Mohammad Sharifullah, will be extradited to the US from Pakistan, highlighting ongoing efforts against radical Islamic terrorism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 05-03-2025 11:43 IST | Created: 05-03-2025 11:43 IST
Trump Announces Capture of Kabul Airport Bombing Suspect
Donald Trump

In a bold announcement during his first address to the Joint Session of Congress in his second term, former US President Donald Trump revealed the capture of the chief architect behind the tragic 2021 Kabul airport bombing. The attack, which coincided with America's military withdrawal from Afghanistan, led to the deaths of 13 American service members.

The suspect, Mohammad Sharifullah, is reportedly in the process of being extradited to the United States from Pakistan to face charges. Trump extended his gratitude to the Pakistani government for their assistance in apprehending Sharifullah.

The announcement, met with a standing ovation from Republican members, underscores the administration's commitment to combat radical Islamic terrorism and deliver justice for victims of such atrocities. FBI Director Kash Patel confirmed the extradition efforts, marking a significant step towards justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX Postpones Starship Test Flight Due to Rocket Glitch

SpaceX Postpones Starship Test Flight Due to Rocket Glitch

 Global
2
Trump's Aid Freeze: A Diplomatic Pause

Trump's Aid Freeze: A Diplomatic Pause

 United States
3
Ireland Faces Potential Billions in EU Emissions Compliance Costs

Ireland Faces Potential Billions in EU Emissions Compliance Costs

 Ireland
4
Trump's Crypto Surprise: A New Digital Reserve

Trump's Crypto Surprise: A New Digital Reserve

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Harnessing Renewable Hydrogen: Mongolia’s Opportunity for Clean Energy Leadership

Housing Booms and Busts: How They Shape Economic Growth and Stability

Brazil’s Monetary Policy: Can Interest Rate Hikes Control Inflation Expectations?

Revolutionizing PPP Projects: The Power of Blockchain-Enabled Smart Contracts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025