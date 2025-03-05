Assembly Uproar Over Controversial Terms
The Assam assembly experienced a heated exchange between the BJP and opposition over controversial terms, leading to a brief adjournment. Controversy arose from a racial term directed at Bengali-speaking Muslims by a BJP MLA, sparking demands for an apology. The Speaker expunged the terms to restore order.
The Assam assembly was thrown into chaos on Wednesday as members from the ruling BJP and opposition clashed over the deployment of contentious language, prompting a temporary halt to proceedings.
During Question Hour, Baghbor MLA Sherman Ali Ahmed, suspended from the Congress, drew attention to issues within the sub-divisional agricultural office of Alopati in Barpeta district, using language that was later expunged by Speaker Biswajit Daimary following objections from BJP MLA Rupjyoti Kurmi.
Tensions flared when Kurmi used a racial term against the Bengali-speaking Muslim community, inciting demands for an apology from the opposition, which consisted of Congress, AIUDF, CPI(M), and Raijor Dal. Despite the Speaker's intervention, it wasn't until Deputy Speaker Numal Momin erased all mentions of the terms that normalcy was restored.
