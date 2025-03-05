Left Menu

Speaker Rejects YS Jagan's Plea for Opposition Leader Status

Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly Speaker C Ayyannapatrudu dismissed YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's request for Leader of the Opposition status, citing inadequate party strength. He stressed adherence to constitutional rules and precedents, affirming that recognition demands a minimum of 18 members from the opposition for eligibility.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 05-03-2025 12:25 IST | Created: 05-03-2025 12:25 IST
Speaker Rejects YS Jagan's Plea for Opposition Leader Status
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Speaker of the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly, C Ayyannapatrudu, firmly stated that YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's request for Leader of the Opposition status is "unreasonable." The demand is unfeasible as YSRCP lacks the necessary number of MLAs, which is one-tenth of the assembly's total strength.

Ayyannapatrudu clarified that only a party with at least 18 members in opposition qualifies for such recognition. He reiterated that this decision adheres to constitutional mandates and established legislative precedents, making it imperative that rules be followed without discretion.

In addressing false media reports around a High Court's involvement, the Speaker assured that no summons or directives were issued. Furthermore, he emphasized that Jagan Mohan Reddy's writ petition for LoP status has not been admitted in the High Court, aiming to thwart misinformation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX Postpones Starship Test Flight Due to Rocket Glitch

SpaceX Postpones Starship Test Flight Due to Rocket Glitch

 Global
2
Trump's Aid Freeze: A Diplomatic Pause

Trump's Aid Freeze: A Diplomatic Pause

 United States
3
Ireland Faces Potential Billions in EU Emissions Compliance Costs

Ireland Faces Potential Billions in EU Emissions Compliance Costs

 Ireland
4
Trump's Crypto Surprise: A New Digital Reserve

Trump's Crypto Surprise: A New Digital Reserve

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Harnessing Renewable Hydrogen: Mongolia’s Opportunity for Clean Energy Leadership

Housing Booms and Busts: How They Shape Economic Growth and Stability

Brazil’s Monetary Policy: Can Interest Rate Hikes Control Inflation Expectations?

Revolutionizing PPP Projects: The Power of Blockchain-Enabled Smart Contracts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025