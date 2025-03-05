Speaker Rejects YS Jagan's Plea for Opposition Leader Status

The Speaker of the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly, C Ayyannapatrudu, firmly stated that YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's request for Leader of the Opposition status is "unreasonable." The demand is unfeasible as YSRCP lacks the necessary number of MLAs, which is one-tenth of the assembly's total strength.

Ayyannapatrudu clarified that only a party with at least 18 members in opposition qualifies for such recognition. He reiterated that this decision adheres to constitutional mandates and established legislative precedents, making it imperative that rules be followed without discretion.

In addressing false media reports around a High Court's involvement, the Speaker assured that no summons or directives were issued. Furthermore, he emphasized that Jagan Mohan Reddy's writ petition for LoP status has not been admitted in the High Court, aiming to thwart misinformation.

