Delhi Prepares People's Budget: Consultation with Citizens Underway

Delhi Minister Kapil Mishra announced Wednesday that the forthcoming budget of the national capital would be crafted with direct input from its citizens. He stated that Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has decided on a participatory approach, involving residents from various sectors to ensure the budget aligns with the city's needs.

On Monday, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta revealed that the 'Viksit Delhi' budget would be presented between March 24 and 26. At a press briefing, she highlighted her commitment to incorporating suggestions from diverse social groups to foster Delhi's development in the forthcoming fiscal year.

Gupta outlined key focus areas, including women's financial aid, health service expansion, enhanced public transport, pollution reduction, Yamuna cleanup, employment, and senior citizen welfare. Citizens can contribute suggestions via email or WhatsApp, promoting broad public participation in the budget planning process.

(With inputs from agencies.)