AAP's Countdown to Women's Financial Aid Promise

In a move aimed at increasing pressure on the ruling BJP government, AAP workers on Wednesday plastered Delhi flyovers with posters reading 'only three more days' to underscore the unmet promise of Rs 2,500 monthly financial aid to women. This pledge, made during the Delhi Assembly elections, was supposed to materialize by March 8, in time for International Women's Day.

AAP leader Rituraj Jha questioned the delay, referencing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's earlier promise of immediate action following the formation of a BJP government in Delhi. The delay has sparked protests, with AAP's Leader of Opposition Atishi leading a demonstration at Mandi House, demanding clearer timelines from the BJP.

Despite the AAP's critique, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta reaffirmed the BJP's commitment to the financial assistance scheme, citing fiscal constraints left by the previous administration. The BJP, which secured 48 out of 70 Assembly seats, insists it will honor its word, urging patience from the capital's populace.

(With inputs from agencies.)