BJP Appoints Central Observers for Jharkhand Legislative Leader Election
Union Minister Bhupender Yadav and OBC Morcha president K Laxman were appointed by BJP's parliamentary board as central observers for electing the legislative party leader in Jharkhand Assembly. This announcement was made by BJP national general secretary Arun Singh. The BJP-led NDA is the main opposition in the state.
The BJP parliamentary board has strategically placed Union Minister Bhupender Yadav and OBC Morcha president K Laxman into key positions as central observers. This move is for guiding the election of the legislative party leader in the Jharkhand Assembly.
BJP national general secretary Arun Singh confirmed this decision on Wednesday, stating the appointments aim to streamline the leadership selection process within the legislative party. The election comes after assembly polls were conducted in November.
In Jharkhand, the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance serves as the primary opposition force, making this leadership election critical for maintaining its influence in the state assembly.
(With inputs from agencies.)
