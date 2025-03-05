BJP Appoints Central Observers for Jharkhand Legislative Leader Election

The BJP parliamentary board has strategically placed Union Minister Bhupender Yadav and OBC Morcha president K Laxman into key positions as central observers. This move is for guiding the election of the legislative party leader in the Jharkhand Assembly.

BJP national general secretary Arun Singh confirmed this decision on Wednesday, stating the appointments aim to streamline the leadership selection process within the legislative party. The election comes after assembly polls were conducted in November.

In Jharkhand, the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance serves as the primary opposition force, making this leadership election critical for maintaining its influence in the state assembly.

