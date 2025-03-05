Political Turmoil in Maharashtra: Resignation Demands Amid Accusations
Opposition parties in Maharashtra are calling for BJP minister Jaykumar Gore's resignation over allegations of harassment and inappropriate conduct towards a woman. Despite being acquitted in 2019, the accusations persist, drawing parallels with past political controversies in the state and sparking widespread debate.
- Country:
- India
Political tension in Maharashtra has escalated as opposition parties demand the resignation of BJP minister Jaykumar Gore over serious allegations of harassment and misconduct. Gore, representing the Man assembly constituency, firmly denies these allegations, emphasizing his acquittal by the court on previous charges.
The controversy resurfaces amid similar political turbulence marked by NCP leader Dhananjay Munde stepping down recently. The allegations against Gore have drawn significant attention, with Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut expressing grave concerns over the scandal's impact on the state's reputation.
Social activist Anjali Damania has joined the chorus for removal, highlighting the alleged harassment's severity. Meanwhile, Gore warns of legal action against his accusers, citing attempts to tarnish his political career after a 2019 court acquittal.
(With inputs from agencies.)
