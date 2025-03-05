Left Menu

Political Turmoil in Maharashtra: Resignation Demands Amid Accusations

Opposition parties in Maharashtra are calling for BJP minister Jaykumar Gore's resignation over allegations of harassment and inappropriate conduct towards a woman. Despite being acquitted in 2019, the accusations persist, drawing parallels with past political controversies in the state and sparking widespread debate.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 05-03-2025 18:40 IST | Created: 05-03-2025 18:40 IST
Political Turmoil in Maharashtra: Resignation Demands Amid Accusations
  • Country:
  • India

Political tension in Maharashtra has escalated as opposition parties demand the resignation of BJP minister Jaykumar Gore over serious allegations of harassment and misconduct. Gore, representing the Man assembly constituency, firmly denies these allegations, emphasizing his acquittal by the court on previous charges.

The controversy resurfaces amid similar political turbulence marked by NCP leader Dhananjay Munde stepping down recently. The allegations against Gore have drawn significant attention, with Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut expressing grave concerns over the scandal's impact on the state's reputation.

Social activist Anjali Damania has joined the chorus for removal, highlighting the alleged harassment's severity. Meanwhile, Gore warns of legal action against his accusers, citing attempts to tarnish his political career after a 2019 court acquittal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX Postpones Starship Test Flight Due to Rocket Glitch

SpaceX Postpones Starship Test Flight Due to Rocket Glitch

 Global
2
Trump's Aid Freeze: A Diplomatic Pause

Trump's Aid Freeze: A Diplomatic Pause

 United States
3
Ireland Faces Potential Billions in EU Emissions Compliance Costs

Ireland Faces Potential Billions in EU Emissions Compliance Costs

 Ireland
4
Trump's Crypto Surprise: A New Digital Reserve

Trump's Crypto Surprise: A New Digital Reserve

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming agricultural decision-making with advanced simulation techniques

Unlocking the power of clinical notes for more accurate disease predictions

Minds without conscience? Public perceptions of AI’s moral role

Optimizing air quality forecasting: How ML and PSO improve prediction accuracy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025