"Not able to leave lavish lifestyle, VIP culture": Virendraa Sachdeva hits back at Kejriwal's Vipassana retreat in Punjab's Hoshiyarpur

Delhi BJP president Virendraa Sachdeva on Wednesday launched a scathing attack on AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal, who is currently in Punjab's Hoshiyarpur for a 10-day Vipassana meditation retreat. Sachdeva accused Kejriwal of being unable to shed his lavish lifestyle and VIP culture, calling his meditation retreat a mere "medium to loot the taxpayer's money."

"He is not able to leave the lavish lifestyle and VIP culture. This is not Vipassana, but 'Virasata'. It is just a medium to loot the taxpayer's money...This is a desire for enjoyment and facilities which he is not able to leave...It is in his mind to loot the people of Punjab now...He needs to remorse instead of going for Vipassana," said Sachdeva. Earlier today, Delhi Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa also criticized the AAP national convenor over the alleged misuse of public funds, questioning the extensive security and arrangements during his visit to Punjab.

"There are cars worth more than Rs 2 crores, fire brigades, ambulances, and more than 100 commandos in his (Arvind Kejriwal's) convoy for his 'Vipassana. ' What type of a common man is he?... Arvind Kejriwal is wasting Punjab's money. His purpose is not 'Vipassana' but to fulfil his dream of becoming a CM... The people of Ludhiana will never let Sanjeev Arora (candidate from Ludhiana West) win,' he said. Delhi Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma on Wednesday also took a jibe at Arvind Kejriwal.

Speaking to reporters, Verma stated - "As I was saying during election campaigning, after losing in Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal would run to Punjab. Now, they have a government there, he wants to safeguard it. Now, will he become a Rajya Sabha MP or Punjab CM, let's see in the coming days." Kejriwal arrived at a guest house in Hoshiarpur, Punjab, on Tuesday amid tight security. His visit comes ahead of the upcoming elections, with AAP focusing on strengthening its presence in the state.

AAP's Sanjeev Arora is set to contest the Ludhiana West by-election, a seat that fell vacant after the passing of AAP MLA Gurpreet Gogi last month. Arora's nomination has sparked speculation about Arvind Kejriwal's potential entry into the Rajya Sabha. (ANI)

