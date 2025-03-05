UPDATE 1-Zelenskiy hails 'positive movement' in relations with US

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Wednesday there had been "positive movement" in cooperation with the United States that could lead to another meeting between the two sides soon.

Kyiv is eager to repair ties with its top military supporter against Russia's invasion after Zelenskiy publicly clashed with U.S. President Donald Trump in the White House last week over how to end the war in Ukraine. "Today our Ukrainian and U.S. teams began working on a meeting. Andriy Yermak and Mike Waltz spoke," Zelenskiy said in his evening address, referring to his chief of staff and the U.S. national security adviser.

"There is positive movement. We hope for the first results next week." Yermak said on X he had "exchanged views on security issues and the alignment of positions" with Waltz, and that they had scheduled a meeting of Ukrainian and U.S. officials "in the near future to continue this important work".

Both statements came just hours after CIA Director John Ratcliffe said the U.S. had paused intelligence-sharing

with Ukraine.

