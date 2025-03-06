Oxford blog praising Karnataka model of development written by person worked at CMO: BJP

Leader of opposition in Karnataka Assembly R Ashoka criticised on Thursday that Oxford university blog praising Karnataka model of development was actually written by a person who was working in Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's office. Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot in his customary address to the Assembly on Monday said, Karnataka model of development uniquely shaped by the state means creating a people-centric economic, social and cultural governance.

He said that this model is being studied by many economists and universities around the world. ''Oxford University has described the model as 'Shining a Light in the Darkness' and a 'Blue Print for the World' in its Human Rights Hub blog.'' Referring to this speech, Ashoka accused the government of making the Governor speak a ''bundle of lies'' in his customary address to the joint sitting of the state legislature. While speaking on the motion of thanks to the Governor's address in the Assembly, Ashoka said, it (referred lines in Oxford blog) seems to have been written in the ''dark night''.

Stating that he was intrigued by this claim, Ashoka said that he wanted know who evaluated the government, who has written such a report, and who is the economist. He also said that, while researching on the article it was found that the blog was not written by Vice Chancellor or any head of the department of economics or any professor of the Oxford University. The name of the person who wrote the blog doesn't figure at all in the University's list. This Oxford Human Rights Hub blog can be written by any lawyer, legislators, social reformers, health experts, and the only condition is -- it should be within 500-700 words, Ashoka claimed. He further said, the blog's author Jehosh Paul is a lawyer and his bio-data says that he had worked in the Chief Minister's office and in Minister Priyank Kharge's office in 2019. He had also worked in Congress leader Rajeev Gowda's office. ''He himself has said that he had served at the office of the chief political advisor (cabinet rank) to the Chief Minister of Karnataka. We wouldn't have had any objections if the person who wrote the blog was appointed by Oxford and was on its salary. When he wrote the blog regarding Karnataka model -- 27 March 2024-- he was working in the CM office for salary,'' Ashoka said.

''A person working in your office, giving you a distinction, anyone can do it . Why use the Governor to read it? Why use the name of Oxford University?'' he further asked.

Ashoka asked the government to check with what experts and thinkers have to say about the government.

Making the Governor read such things in his address is an insult to the constitutional post, he said, ''he will write a letter to the Governor in this regard.'' The Congress behaves as though it has taken a patent regarding the constitution and its leaders often holds a copy of it in their hand, but they have disrespected the constitution by ''making the Governor speak lies in his address'', Ashoka said.

The government is disrespecting the Governor by trying to scuttle his powers and indulging in confrontation with the Raj Bhavan; the government wants him to act like a puppet in their hands, thereby insulting the constitutional office, Ashoka further charged. The state government is trying to take away all the powers of the Governor with respect to Universities and appointment of Vice Chancellors, and is reducing him just to convocations, the Leader of Opposition said.

''This government seems to have mastered the dictionary of lies, and has produced a bundle of lies through the Governor's address,'' he slammed.

