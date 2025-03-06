Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

Russia says Franco-British plan is bid to buy time for Ukraine

Russia said on Thursday that a French and British peace initiative on Ukraine was a bid to buy time for Kyiv and prevent its military collapse. "In reality, we are dealing with an open desire to achieve a respite at any cost for the Kyiv regime in its death throes, for the Ukrainian Armed Forces, and to prevent the collapse of the front," Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

Exclusive-UN slashes support for Rohingya refugees in Indonesia due to U.S. cuts, sources say

The United Nations' migration agency has slashed aid to hundreds of Rohingya refugees in Indonesia, according to a letter seen by Reuters and two people briefed on the matter, because of massive funding cuts by their biggest donor, the United States. In the letter, dated February 28, the International Organization for Migration said it would be unable to provide healthcare and cash assistance to 925 Rohingya refugees sheltering in the western city of Pekanbaru from March 5, "due to resource constraints". Some help would continue for the most vulnerable people, it said.

Analysis-Canada's ruling Liberals move on from Trudeau with Trump boost

Canada's ruling Liberal party is moving on from a decade dominated by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau by capitalizing on a wave of patriotism and adopting policies designed to appeal to conservative-leaning voters turned off by U.S. President Donald Trump. Liberal party members will select a successor to Trudeau, who earlier this year announced his resignation facing deep unpopularity, on March 9. A national election expected soon after could be a test case for centrist parties around the world trying to navigate a wave of right-wing populism exemplified by the Trump presidency.

Exclusive-Trump plans to revoke legal status of Ukrainians who fled to US, sources say

U.S. President Donald Trump's administration is planning to revoke temporary legal status for some 240,000 Ukrainians who fled the conflict with Russia, a senior Trump official and three sources familiar with the matter said, potentially putting them on a fast-track to deportation. The move, expected as soon as April, would be a stunning reversal of the welcome Ukrainians received under President Joe Biden's administration.

Exclusive-US mulls plan to disrupt Iran's oil by halting vessels at sea

President Donald Trump's administration is considering a plan to stop and inspect Iranian oil tankers at sea under an international accord aimed at countering the spread of weapons of mass destruction, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters. Trump has vowed to restore a "maximum pressure" campaign to isolate Iran from the global economy and drive its oil exports to zero, in order to stop the country from obtaining a nuclear weapon.

EU leaders to back defence surge, support Zelenskiy after US aid freeze

European leaders are expected to agree to ramp up defence spending and reaffirm support for Ukraine at a summit on Thursday, after Donald Trump's suspension of military aid to Kyiv fuelled concerns the EU can no longer rely on U.S. protection. Leaders of the European Union's 27 countries will be joined by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy at a summit in Brussels, although Hungary's nationalist leader Viktor Orban, a Trump ally, may veto a unanimous statement backing Kyiv.

Trump exempts some automakers from Canada, Mexico tariffs for one month

U.S. President Donald Trump will exempt automakers from his punishing 25% tariffs on Canada and Mexico for one month as long as they comply with existing free trade rules, the White House said on Wednesday, a development that halted at least for now Wall Street's steepest skid in nearly three months. Trump is also open to hearing about other products that should be exempted from the tariffs, which took effect Tuesday, the White House said.

Ukrainian opposition leaders dismiss idea of wartime election

Ukrainian opposition leaders have dismissed the idea of holding a wartime election, after a media report of contacts between them and U.S. officials and in the wake of President Donald Trump calling his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskiy a "dictator" for not holding one. Former Ukrainian president Petro Poroshenko said on Thursday his team was working with U.S. "partners" to maintain support for Ukraine - but he added that he was opposed to a wartime election.

Hamas says Trump threats encourage Netanyahu to evade Gaza ceasefire deal

Hamas said on Thursday that U.S. President Donald Trump's repeated threats against Palestinians constituted support for Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to back out of the Gaza ceasefire and intensify the siege of Gazans. Trump demanded in a social media post on Wednesday that Hamas "release all of the hostages now, not later," including the remains of dead hostages, "or it is OVER for you".

US foreign aid contractors go to judge after Supreme Court boost

A day after getting a boost from the Supreme Court, U.S. foreign aid contractors and grant recipients go before a federal judge on Thursday to try to restore funding halted by President Donald Trump's administration in his drive to shut down American humanitarian efforts globally. The case before U.S. District Judge Amir Ali represents an early test of the legality of Trump's aggressive moves since returning to the presidency in January to assert power over federal spending including funding approved by Congress.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)