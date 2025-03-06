Putin says Russia should pick a peace which is ensures its security
President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that Russia should choose a peace in Ukraine that will ensure the long-term security of Russia and its sustainable development.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
